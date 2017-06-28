MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON - "I Could Tell We Were Creating Something Unique And Timeless From Our Very First Songs Back In 1983"

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is featured in a new interview with Cleveland.com. An excerpt is available below.

Q: More than 50 million records after you and Dave Mustaine launched the group, you're still out there - and the sound is as popular today as ever. What is there about metal that makes it possible to have resonated now with multiple generations of listeners?

Ellefson: "Metalheads are like a gang and the music is our lifestyle and our camaraderie. When a metalhead sees another metalhead across the room, they instantly connect. It's like our secret handshake. I think that speaks to all metal bands across the genre. As for Megadeth, I could tell we were creating something unique and timeless from our very first songs back in 1983. They didn't sound like anyone else and they required a totally new approach to playing them. As a result, we instantly attracted a new fan base (soon to be called thrash) which united both metalheads and punk/skinheads. It was the first time in history that these two polarized camps united under one genre."

Q: What separates Megadeth from other progenitors of thrash metal?

Ellefson: "Innovation. And, the key to being an innovator is not following the pack. When I first met Dave, it was clear that he had his own ideas, his own identity and he was not afraid to beat to his own drum. In the end, that charisma is what makes a band stand apart from the rest."

Iowa radio station Rock 108 caught up with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson at the Ellefson Coffee Co. brick and mortar store in David’s hometown of Jackson, MN. The Grand Opening of the store was held from April 7th - 9th. Watch the interview below:

On display at the store is the “Museum Of Deth” featuring permanently displayed artifacts and memorabilia from Ellefson’s personal collection, including highlights such as David’s Jackson High marching band uniform, as well as memorabilia from other artists including Machine Head, Max Cavalera, Coal Chamber, and fellow 2017 Grammy nominees Korn.

In addition to serving a variety of custom blends of Ellefson Coffee Co brands, including Roast In Peace, She Wolf, Kenya Thrash, and Urban Legend,, ECC also serves as a retail outlet for Ellefson Coffee products and memorabilia, as well as a satellite retail outlet for titles and merchandise from Ellefson’s EMP Label Group. Additionally, the store will also act as an official retailer for Jackson Guitars and SIT Strings, as well as select items from Puck Hcky, Dean Guitars, and more.