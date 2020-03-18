MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON - "I Prefer Basses That Look Like They Move Fast And Move Forward"

In a new interview with GuitarWorld, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson discusses a number of topics, including his new X Series signature models from Jackson Guitars, and their more traditional look.

“My goal has always been to invent and develop very high-octane, cutting-edge instruments,” Ellefson explains. “I prefer basses that look like they move fast and move forward. With that said, while trying to bring the brand ahead, there’s something to be said for going back to the classics. As with Megadeth, and indeed with the entire concert business, sometimes the best way forward is to go back in time, and to create a classic, traditional instrument that still has all the usual Jackson-isms.”

He adds: “This is a bass that you can play at a Megadeth show, or in a country band, or in church, and maybe even in a jazz band: somehow it works in all those environments. As you go down the neck there’s a brightness and an attack from the maple fingerboard that comes across, and I went back in time with the P/J setup.

"The very first Jackson basses that I got from Grover Jackson back in the day had that configuration, because I noticed that if you flipped the P pickup to the reverse position, with the lower magnet towards the neck than towards the bridge, it got rid of an annoying low-mid frequency that just doesn’t work in a metal setting, because it gets the bass right down inside the kick drum.”

Ellefson and former Megadeth bandmate/guitarist, Chris Poland, will hit the road together for the first time in 37 years, performing shows in Australia. Dates listed on the flyer below.

Megadeth recently issued a message to fans, revealing that they will be recording their next studio album prior to their summer tour with Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames.

"We wanted to thank the bands we played with, our amazing hardworking crew who help us put on the best show possible night after night, the venues, security, & our die hard fans who traveled far and wide to see us play," says the band. "It means the world to us! An extra special thank you to Cullen and Ellie at Adidas for setting us up with these amazing jackets! Kept us warm in these beautiful frozen European cities.

"We are heading home for a brief break, record album 16 and then preparing for our summer tour with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. Get your tickets now, you don’t want to miss what we have planned for you!"

