MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Joins NITA STRAUSS In Nashville For IRON MAIDEN Classic "Aces High"; Video

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson joined Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss on stage last night (Thursday, June 13) in Nashville, Tennessee for an instrumental cover version of Iron Maiden's "Aces High". Watch the clip below:

Strauss recently released an official live video for "Mariana Trench", a track from her debut album, Controlled Chaos (Sumerian Records). Watch below:

The critically acclaimed debut is an epic, 11-track journey of jaw-dropping technical proficiency and highly emotive songwriting. It went straight into the top ten on the iTunes Rock chart upon release on November 16, 2018 and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top New Artists Chart, #3 on the Billboard Label Independent Chart and #4 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock chart.

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

