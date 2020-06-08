MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Talks Making Of New Album - "You Have To Be Bold And Adventurous And Try Some New Things" (Video)

Megadeth bassist is featured in a new interview with The Metal Circus TV, found below. He discusses the writing and recording of the band's new album, and offers fans his thoughts on what they can expect in terms of sound 16 records into Megadeth's career.

Ellefson: "There's been some missteps (along the way) but you have to also, in our opinion, be bold and be adventurous and try some new things. If you just do what you always did, it's, like, why put out another album? Everybody can just go buy the previous one. You're dealing with the creative. Yeah, there's business and there's marketing and all this stuff, but it's called the music business. We're dealing with music; the business always comes after the music. So I think for us, what we find is that when we're in a room and we're playing something, and if we're all going, 'Yeah, that's freaking awesome,' if we like it, chances are you're all gonna like it."

The summer leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year featuring Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames is being rescheduled for 2021.

An recent update from Megadeth reads: “As soon as the new dates are finalized, we’ll share the updated schedule and all tickets will be honored accordingly. If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit Livenation.com/refund for information on how and when you can claim your refund.”

No announcement has been made regarding the fall leg of the tour, but updates will be shared as the band’s receive it.