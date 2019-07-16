MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Talks New Album - "We Have Not Actually Officially Tracked Anything; DAVE MUSTAINE Is Not In A Hurry With This Album"

Guesting on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson discussed frontman Dave Mustaine's recent throat cancer diagnosis and the band's plans for their new album. Ellefson said "We have not actually officially tracked anything. I'd say we're probably two-thirds to three-quarters of the way there with the music. A bunch of lyrics have been written. Obviously, he (Dave) can't go in and sing anything and start demoing anything now at this point, at least vocally.

Dave made a comment to me before we all went down. He said, 'You know, these last bunch of records we've done, we get together, we plug in, we play, then we mix it and then we just go right on tour. We never really get a chance to sit with the songs and really just absorb them and take them in.' And he said, 'I really wanna take the time.' Dave is not in a hurry with this album, and really hasn't been."

Mustaine posted the following message regarding his throat cancer diagnosis via the band's official website and social media pages:

"I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.

"Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.

"Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia - which I can’t wait for everyone to hear.

"I’m so thankful for my whole team - family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.

I’ll keep everyone posted. See you soon." - Dave Mustaine