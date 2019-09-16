MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON To Appear At Frightmare In The Falls
September 16, 2019, an hour ago
Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will be appearing at the Niagara Falls Rock Expo in Ontario, Canada as part of Frightmare In The Falls on October 26th and 27th at Scotiabank Convention Centre. Tickets are on sale now at this location.
In other news, Megadeth will join Five Finger Death Punch as special guest on their 2020 European Winter Tour, with supporting band Bad Wolves. The tour will visit 14 European countries starting on January 20th at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland and ending on February 20th at the Budapest Sportarena in Budapest, Hungary.
Confirmed dates are as listed:
January
20 - Helsinki, FI - Hartwell Arena
22 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet
23 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum
24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
26 - Amsterdam, HL - AFAS Live
28 - Paris, FR - Zenith
30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena
31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena
February
3 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling Halle
4 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle
6 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
8 - Oberhausen, DE - Koenig-Pilsener Arena
9 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle
10 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
12 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar
14 - Prague, CZ - Tipsport Arena
16 - Milan, IT - Alcatrazz
17 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
19 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle
20 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Sportarena