MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON To Appear At Frightmare In The Falls

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will be appearing at the Niagara Falls Rock Expo in Ontario, Canada as part of Frightmare In The Falls on October 26th and 27th at Scotiabank Convention Centre. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

In other news, Megadeth will join Five Finger Death Punch as special guest on their 2020 European Winter Tour, with supporting band Bad Wolves. The tour will visit 14 European countries starting on January 20th at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland and ending on February 20th at the Budapest Sportarena in Budapest, Hungary.

Confirmed dates are as listed:

January

20 - Helsinki, FI - Hartwell Arena

22 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet

23 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum

24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

26 - Amsterdam, HL - AFAS Live

28 - Paris, FR - Zenith

30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena

31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

February

3 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling Halle

4 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

6 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

8 - Oberhausen, DE - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

9 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle

10 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

12 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar

14 - Prague, CZ - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, IT - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Sportarena