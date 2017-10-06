MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON’s Ellefson Coffee Co. Releases New Rock N' Rose Blend; Portion Of Proceeds To Benefit Houston Based Breast Cancer Charity

Ellefson Coffee Co., the premium coffee blend of Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, has announced the release of their latest seasonal coffee offering Rock N' Rose, a smooth, satisfying light roast blend of premium Nicaraguan and Ethiopian coffees. Rock N' Rose replaces She-Wolf as the light roast in the ECC lineup.

Said Ellefson Coffee founder David Ellefson, “We wanted to introduce a new roast to replace the recently retired She-Wolf, and with October being breast cancer awareness month, we thought it would be a great opportunity to pair up with an amazing charity like The Rose, and help to raise support for breast cancer awareness. It is a rich, full blend light roast, with some extra kick, that we are sure everyone is going to love.”

Rock N' Rose joins the ECC roster alongside fan favorites like Roast In Peace, Kenya Thrash, and Urban Legend. Formed in 2016 by David Ellefson and Marketing/Operations director Thom Hazaert, Ellefson Coffee Company has quickly found strong footing in the rock n’ roll coffee strata, becoming the official coffee of major 2017 music festivals including Chicago Open Air, Louder Than Life, Bourbon And Beyond and more, all while finding its way into retailers across America. And that list continues to grow.

Adds Ellefson, “After the huge reaction to our initial offering Roast In Peace, we have continued to add new blends, and explore new ways to meet the wants and needs of the ECC customer. As a huge coffee lover myself, I have been blessed to be able to travel the World, and explore the best coffee it has to offer. And we have brought that sort of international Rock N’ Roll attitude to Ellefson Coffee Co.”

Rock N' Rose is available for a limited time from ellefsoncoffeeco.com, with a portion of the proceeds from each bag going to TheRose, a Houston, TX based breast cancer charity.

From TheRose.org: Board Certified Radiologists, specialized technical staff, two Mammography and Diagnostic Imaging Centers plus a fleet of Mobile Mammography vans offer advanced breast cancer screening and diagnostic services including mammograms, ultrasounds, biopsies and access to treatment to more than 40,000 women annually. Since its launch in 1986, The Rose has served nearly 500,000 patients and is now the leading nonprofit breast health care organization in southeast Texas.