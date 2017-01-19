MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON’s EMP Label Group At NAMM 2017; Events Details Revealed

The annual National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) show takes place in Anaheim, California, starting today, Thursday, January 19th through Sunday, January 22nd.

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's EMP Label Group, with some of its finest roster bands, are on Friday (January 20th) and Saturday (January 21st) at Rock N Roll Industries Hall D #2493 at NAMM 2017, featuring David Ellefson, Doyle, Doll Skin, Solus Deus, CO-OP, Motograter, Dopesick and more.

Check out the details in the poster below:

In July 2016, Ellefson Music Productions (aka EMP Label Group) and Alpha Omega Management merged forces for a two-way partnership: Alpha Omega Management entered EMP Label Group creating a new sub-label for upcoming artists, and, David Ellefson (Megadeth bassist and founder of EMP Label Group) and Thom Hazaert (Artist Manager, Music and Film Producer, A&R Director, Operations Manager at EMP Label Group) entered Alpha Omega Management, to form a global partnership for management and booking.

David Ellefson‘s video statement with Alex Azzali and Roberto Risso can be seen below: