MEGADETH - Boot Camp Experience Wrap Up Video
March 30, 2017, 17 minutes ago
Take a look back at the first ever Megadeth Boot Camp Experience held earlier this month. Described as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ultimate Droogie,” it took place March 10th - 12th on Dave Mustaine's private estate in Fallbrook, California.
In live news, Megadeth will be hitting the road with The Scorpions on the North American Crazy World Tour this fall; confirmed show dates are as listed:
September
14 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage Amphitheater
26 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center
29 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
30 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome
October
3 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
4 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
7 - Los Angeles - The Forum On Sale 3/24
8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Arena
11 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
12 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at The Music Factory
14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena