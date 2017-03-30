MEGADETH - Boot Camp Experience Wrap Up Video

Take a look back at the first ever Megadeth Boot Camp Experience held earlier this month. Described as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ultimate Droogie,” it took place March 10th - 12th on Dave Mustaine's private estate in Fallbrook, California.

In live news, Megadeth will be hitting the road with The Scorpions on the North American Crazy World Tour this fall; confirmed show dates are as listed:

September

14 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage Amphitheater

26 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center

29 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

30 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome

October

3 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

4 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Los Angeles - The Forum On Sale 3/24

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Arena

11 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at The Music Factory

14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena