MEGADETH - DAVE MUSTAINE Reveals "I Felt Tons Of Pressure Making Peace Sells" In New Video Interview

The Sound Of Vinyl has pressed a limited edition of Peace Sells…But Who's Buying? by Megadeth on dark purple 180-gram vinyl. Pre-order your copy now at this location .

To celebrate this rare release, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine sat down for a video interview, during which he reveals the origin of the title, Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?, in addition to other interesting facts.

Megadeth's inaugural Megacruise, the ultimate heavy metal music experience at sea, will depart out of Los Angeles aboard the Norwegian Jewel. The five-day / five-night full ship charter cruise will set sail October 13th - 18th, 2019, visiting two ports of call (Ensenada, Mexico and San Diego, California) and host two heavy metal-filled days of music and events. The cruise will also feature an optional pre-cruise party in Los Angeles (details TBA).

Cabins start at $1,349 per person (double occupancy). Government fees, taxes, and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age. For booking and more info, visit Megacruise.com and follow @TheMegacruise on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Joining Megadeth will be Anthrax, Testament, DragonForce, Overkill, Corrosion Of Conformity, DevilDriver, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, and Metalachi, with more performers to be announced. In addition, official cruise hosts Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM, AXS), Luc Carl (SiriusXM) and Jose Mangin (SiriusXM) will be moderating Q&A's and events.

Megacruise will offer fans an interactive experience like no other, hosting a variety of events and activities that put cruisers upfront and center with metal icons that have been an integral part of their lives. From Artist Photo Experiences to Intimate Morning Coffee Jams, Music Clinics to Fan/Artist Sporting Competitions, there are many ways for fans to interact with their favorite artists. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to join Dave Mustaine for optional beer and wine tasting events featuring a new vintage from Mustaine Vineyards and his award-winning À Tout Le Monde beer.

Sail aboard one of the finest vessels in the music cruise industry, the Norwegian Jewel features some of the hottest venues and performance stages on the high seas. In addition to the main event - endless amounts of live metal music everywhere you look - the ship offers delectable dining options (16 restaurants, plus 15 lounges and bars) and a myriad of activities and entertainment options (casinos, pools, hot tubs, outdoor basketball court, spa, and more). Cruisers will enjoy the friendly and attentive service that the Norwegian Cruise Line is known for... this experience will impress even the most discerning cruise and music fan.

The cruise features a stop at the laid-back Mexican port of Ensenada, which offers outdoor recreation, local attractions, wineries, incredible food, culture, and of course, great cantinas to grab a cold one and party with locals, fellow cruises, and artists. Active travelers looking for adventure can grab a surfboard, kayak or paddle board and hit the beach for the perfect day in the sun. Snorkeling, zip lining, sailing, fishing, horseback riding and more are also available for a nominal charge.

Megacruise will also visit "America's Finest City," San Diego. The Norwegian Jewel will literally arrive downtown at the foot of Broadway, leading fans into one of the coolest cities in the world. From sun up to late into the night, guests have the time to experience more than just a short day here...the ship doesn't leave San Diego until well after midnight. As the sun sets over the Norwegian Jewel and the skyline of San Diego, the heavy metal experience will begin with bands performing on multiple stages aboard this floating festival like no other.