MEGADETH - Details Of First-Ever Mega Cruise Due This Wednesday

"Our email with cruise details is going out this Wednesday, October 3rd," says Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine." This is going to be an epic heavy metal event and we don’t want you to miss the boat. We invite you to join us as we prepare to Thrash Through The Pacific In 2019!"

Join the mailing list now at Megacruise.com to be the first to know! And, don't forget get to check out the official Megacruise Facebook page.

Megadeth have pressed a limited edition version of their Rust In Peace album on translucent blue 180-gram vinyl, available only at The Sound Of Vinyl. Watch a Looking Back On Rust In Peace video from the band below.

There are only 3,000 units of the new pressing available worldwide. Pre-order here.

Rust In Peace tracklisting:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

"Hangar 18"

"Take No Prisoners"

"Five Magics"

"Poison Was The Cure"

"Lucretia"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"Dawn Patrol"

"Rust In Peace… Polaris"