MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN's BENT SEA Streaming New Song "Sycophant Legions" Feat. NASUM And FEASTEM Members

Bent Sea, the grindcore formation lead by Megadeth drumme Dirk Verbeuren, have released the new song, "Sycophant Legions".

Says Dirk: "My grindcore band, Bent Sea, just released a new Instagrind track featuring Jesper Liveröd of Swedish grind legends Nasum on bass, and Petri Eskelinen of Finnish blastmasters Feastem on vocals!!!

"Today is Bandcamp Friday - a perfect time to support independent artists! Go find some killer music, and while you're at it, get 'Sycophant Legions' at bentsea.bandcamp.com/album/instagrind.