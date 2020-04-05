MEGADETH - Entire Resurrection Fest 2018 Show Streaming
April 5, 2020, an hour ago
Megadeth are partnered with Knotfest to premiere their performance from Resurrection Fest 2018 in Viveiro, Spain on April 3rd. Check out the entire show below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Hangar 18"
"The Conjuring"
"The Threat Is Real"
"My Last Words"
"Take No Prisoners"
"Sweating Bullets"
"She-Wolf"
"Tornado of Souls"
"Dystopia"
"Symphony of Destruction"
"Peace Sells..."
Encore:
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
In other news, Megadeth will hit the road this summer for a U.S. tour with Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames.
Tour dates:
June
12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
18 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
21 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
23 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
24 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park
26 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
28 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
July
1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
2 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
5 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC PAVILION
8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
12 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
30 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August
1 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
October
2 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
7 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena
9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena
11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
14 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
21 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
23 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena
24 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
27 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
28 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
30 - St. Paul, MN - Armory
31 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
November
2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center
10 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
13 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center