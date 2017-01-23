MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE At NAMM 2017; Dean Guitars Video Interview Streaming
January 23, 2017, an hour ago
In the video below, Dean Guitars goes live from NAMM 2017 with an exclusive interview with Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine:
In a series of tweets, Mustaine recently revealed he guests on the new Body Count album led by Ice T, slated for a March 2017 release through Century Media.
Mustaine contributed a solo to the track "Bloodlust".
I did a solo for the new Body Count record. https://t.co/vG5MxMXW0e
— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 12 January 2017
The track I played on is great! Not because of me though...because of Ice-T! @FINALLEVEL https://t.co/kcXlEaNdeK
— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 12 January 2017
I had to. The song is badass! Glad you dig it! By far my fave guest appearance. Thanks again!! https://t.co/0Z3hfL1XtY
— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 12 January 2017