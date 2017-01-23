MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE At NAMM 2017; Dean Guitars Video Interview Streaming

January 23, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal dave mustaine megadeth

MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE At NAMM 2017; Dean Guitars Video Interview Streaming

In the video below, Dean Guitars goes live from NAMM 2017 with an exclusive interview with Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine:

In a series of tweets, Mustaine recently revealed he guests on the new Body Count album led by Ice T, slated for a March 2017 release through Century Media.

Mustaine contributed a solo to the track "Bloodlust".


 

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Featured Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

Latest Reviews