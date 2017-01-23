MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE At NAMM 2017; Dean Guitars Video Interview Streaming

In the video below, Dean Guitars goes live from NAMM 2017 with an exclusive interview with Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine:

In a series of tweets, Mustaine recently revealed he guests on the new Body Count album led by Ice T, slated for a March 2017 release through Century Media.

Mustaine contributed a solo to the track "Bloodlust".

I did a solo for the new Body Count record. https://t.co/vG5MxMXW0e

— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 12 January 2017

The track I played on is great! Not because of me though...because of Ice-T! @FINALLEVEL https://t.co/kcXlEaNdeK

— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 12 January 2017

I had to. The song is badass! Glad you dig it! By far my fave guest appearance. Thanks again!! https://t.co/0Z3hfL1XtY

— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 12 January 2017



