MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE - "I Don't Think There's Any Right Or Wrong Way To Make Music"

On June 10th, Megadeth performed in Copenhagen, Denmar. Prior to the show frontman Dave Mustaine vocalist/guitarist sat down with Heavymetal.dk for an in-depth interview, which can be viewed below. Mustaine discusses the birth of Megadeth out of the ashes of his career with Metallica, the band's sound, his early guitar inspirations, the possibility of Big Four shows in the future, and more.

On June 12th, Megadeth dug deep and performed "The Conjuring" live during their show in Plzen, Czech Republic at the Home Monitoring Arena for the first time since 2001. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"The Threat Is Real"

"Conquer or Die!"

"Lying in State"

"The Conjuring" (first live performance since 2001)

"Tornado of Souls"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Better quality footage from the following night in Katowice, Poland shows this wasn't a one-off and that the song is part of the band's current setlist. Frontman Dave Mustaine previosuly insisted he wouldn't perform the song again due to its link to his practicing black magic during his teenage years

