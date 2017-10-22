MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Reveals He Has Lyme Disease - "I'm Okay, Don't Worry"

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine confirmed via Twittter during an exchange with the fans that he has come down with Lyme disease, which is transmitted to humans through bites from blacklegged ticks who have been infected with it. Symptoms include fever, headaches, fatigue and a rash which can be treated with antibiotics.

i needed to come home. i have a tick bite from the farm that made me really sick for the last few months and I am really tired. https://t.co/odV7Y8quDl — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 18 October 2017



that's what it is. https://t.co/LM1aScrEmK — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 18 October 2017

With this revelation came the buzz that Megadeth would be pulling out of scheduled live dates, something Mustaine has said is not the case:

German hard rock icons Scorpions have cancelled their remaining North American tour dates due to “severe laryngitis.” A band statement reads as follows:

“The Scorpions regretfully announce that due to severe laryngitis, the remainder of the U.S. 2017 tour will be cancelled. Klaus Meine has been advised by top throat specialist in Los Angeles to rest his voice. If he continues the tour, he could risk permanent vocal damage.”

The band added: “We truly hate to disappoint our fans, and hope to come back to America soon, but this time we have no choice but to cancel.”

Megadeth were on the bill as direct support for the duration of the tour, and Mustaine has issued the following statement:

"On behalf of Megadeth, I want to express our deepest gratitude to the Scorpions for this amazing opportunity to tour with our heroes. To the fans, old and new, who came out to see these amazing shows, we thank you profusely and hope you dug it as much as we did. Of course to the Scorpions, and their legendary singer Klaus Meine’s, whose health and well being is a ‘top priority’ to all of us, we wish him and his bandmates the very best. If there’s ever a chance to share the stage again with the Scorpions again, we’ll be there!"

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.