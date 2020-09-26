MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE’s House Of Mustaine - Three New Wines Available For Pre-Order

Megadeth singer / guitarist Dave Mustaine's House Of Mustaine Winery is releasing three new wines in their latest collection: 2017 Almost Honest Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017 Darkest Hour Syrah, and a new vintage 2019 She-Wolf Merlot Rosé. These are available for pre-order now until October 5, 2020.

2017 Almost Honest Cabernet Sauvignon: this House of Mustaine Cabernet Sauvignon is almost honest to its class, but with meticulous nuances of its own. Aged in a combination of French/European Oak (80%) and American Oak (20%) barrels for twenty-six (26) months this upfront red wine with herbal and cassis aromas; savory blackberry and plum flavors compliment the velvety tannins and nuanced vanilla oak characters of this limited production Cabernet.

2017 Darkest Hour Syrah: the Syrah for the House Of Mustaine Darkest Hour was sourced from Wild Horse Peak Mountain Vineyards, located in southern Riverside county. The geography and geology of Wild Horse Peak is an intricate part of the unique microclimate in these mountain vineyards. And it is the earthly aspects that combine with the heaven sent rain, sun and wind to form the terroir that is distinctive to the high plateaus in the Agua Tibia Mountains. Lone Boulder Ridge Block is located at the highest point in these vineyards and the 2017 represents the fifteenth vintage of Syrah to be produced from these mountain vineyards. Aged exclusively in French oak from Girard and Demptos cooperages for 18 months, this Syrah is tight and structured for cellaring. The tannins are melting into the dark, velvety finish and the intensity of fruit and oak are harmonious in the glass. This wine still has several years of aging potential, but it is rich with beautiful varietal character and delicate nuances of berries, lavender, spice and earthy botanicals.

2019 She-Wolf Merlot Rosé: delicate Merlot rosé with fruit forward characters of watermelon and strawberry, deliciously crisp and refreshing! This sweet pink enchantress will hold you spellbound, sip after sip, until you surrender to her mystic charms.