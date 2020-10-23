MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Breaks Down Classic EDDIE VAN HALEN Riffs In New Livestream Video

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has posted another livestream video from home discussing how Eddie Van Halen influenced his playing. He also breaks down classic Van Halen riffs.

Plans for a memorial honouring guitar legend and former Pasadena resident, Eddie Van Halen, will go before the City Council on Monday, reports Pasadena Now. Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6 following a long battle with cancer.

City Public Information Officer, Lisa Derderian, confirmed the item would appear on Monday’s agenda, but said additional information was not yet available.

Pasadena residents Randa Schmalfeld and Julie Kimura have raised $5,200 through the online fundraising platform GoFundMe in hopes of having a street or alley named in honor of the rock star, who they call “Pasadena’s own guitar hero.” The donations have exceeded their $3,000 goal.

“We are delighted that the City Council is moving so quickly to consider a dedicated public space here in Van Halen’s hometown,” said Schmalfeld. “We envision a place where fans can forever honor and celebrate the brilliance of Eddie Van Halen and the phenomenal success of Pasadena’s Hometown Band. The overwhelmingly positive response to our campaign demonstrates the desire of our community to honor Eddie and his bandmates. We are hopeful that the council will decide in our favor and we are looking forward to next steps in forever honoring Pasadena’s favorite Rock Stars!”

