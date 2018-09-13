MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Explains "Awkward" Guitar Picking Technique (Video)
September 13, 2018, 21 minutes ago
In his latest video, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro explains the "awkward" way in which he holds and uses his guitar pick. Check out the clip below.
Megadeth have pressed a limited edition version of their Rust In Peace album on translucent blue 180-gram vinyl, available only at The Sound Of Vinyl. Watch a Looking Back On Rust In Peace video from the band below.
There are only 3,000 units of the new pressing available worldwide. Pre-order here.
Rust In Peace tracklisting:
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
"Hangar 18"
"Take No Prisoners"
"Five Magics"
"Poison Was The Cure"
"Lucretia"
"Tornado Of Souls"
"Dawn Patrol"
"Rust In Peace… Polaris"