MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO - Paranting & Playing

November 21, 2018, an hour ago

news megadeth kiko loureiro riff notes

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro  is back again with another video fron his home studio, this time with his daughter Livia as support...

In a previous video. Loureriro performed and improvised version of "Conquer Or Die".

Kiko: "This solo was an improv,  so I had to relearn it  in order to play it live. Now, for this video, I had  to adjust some parts to play as accurate as possible to the original recording from 2015."



