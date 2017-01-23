MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Posts Behind-The-Scenes Video From Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2016

Guitarist Kiko Loureiro has posted a new video on his official YouTube channel featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Megadeth playing at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest on September 24th, 2016 in San Bernardino, California.

The Kiko Loureiro Signature Shiba Drive Re|Loaded is the result of the collaboration between Suhr and Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro. Since 2015 Kiko has been a fan and used an original Shiba Drive as his main overdrive pedal in the studio and live for both his solo and Megadeth projects. Check out the video overview below.

