MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Posts "Live #2 - Intervals and Feelings"; Video

Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has released the video below, along with the following message:

"In this Live #2, I will show you the intervals and the feelings and moods they evoke. This will help you a lot with composition and creative improvisation. This is the foundation to understanding the modes. I will show some fun, easy ways to practice these intervals. This will NOT be a boring theory class! This Live will only be available for 24 hours after streaming."

Watch "Live #1" below:

Loureiro recently released his new album, Open Source. Get the album here, and find a full audio stream below.

A recent message from Kiko states: "By definition, 'open source' is related to softwares which the original source code is made freely available and may be redistributed and modified. It brings us a higher sense of community, enhances our creativity and creates new possibilities. So why not take this concept to our art, our music? How much richer a song could be if others had access to its source code? What if the song's original composition wasn't the final product? What if it was just the beginning? Something that could be constantly updated and evolve over time. And as well as a machine, we as humans are also minded to enhancements, being an open source ourselves, constantly moving and growing, through technology, science, spirituality… and art. This is the mindset which I bring now to my fifth solo album, that was named... guess what? OPEN SOURCE!"

Tracklisting:

"Overflow

"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"

"Imminent Threat"

"Liquid Times"

"Sertão"

"Vital Signs"

"Dreamlike"

"Black Ice"

"In Motion"

"Running With The Bulls"

"Du Monde"

Album stream: