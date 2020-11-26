MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Releases New Instructional Video: How To Practice Hybrid Picking On Electric Guitar

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has posted a new instructional video, How To Practice Hybrid Picking On Electric Guitar. Watch below.

Says Kiko: "In this live I will cover fingering, patterns and exercises to help you master hybrid picking! Use your index, major and ring fingers in addition to your pick and you will sound like more than one guitar player and come up with innovative ideas and riffs."

In a previous clip, Kiko offers a full tutorial on how to practice sweep picking, including the five most common mistakes:

Kiko Loureiro's new solo album, Open Source, is out now. Order your copy here, and find a full audio stream below.

Tracklisting:

"Overflow

"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"

"Imminent Threat"

"Liquid Times"

"Sertão"

"Vital Signs"

"Dreamlike"

"Black Ice"

"In Motion"

"Running With The Bulls"

"Du Monde"

"In Motion" playthrough video:

Album stream: