MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Revisists ANGRA's "Morning Star" - "This Is a Difficult Solo For Me..." (Video)

Below is Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro's latest video update:

"I decided to challenge myself and revisit some of my old solos. This is a difficult solo for me; 'Morning Star' - Temple of Shadows album (Angra)."

Loureiro recently took on some fans who believe he's playing the main riff for "Tornado Of Souls" incorrectly, based on a previous video post from Loureiro.