MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shows Off New Ibanez KIKO200 Signature Model; Video
February 13, 2018, 12 hours ago
Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro shows off his Ibanez KIKO200 signature guitar in the new video below. Find out more about the model at Ibanez.com.
Megadeth recently released a new video for the Dystopia album track, "Lying In State". The band have now released behind-the-scenes footage, which can be seen below, along with the official video.
"Lying In State" behind-the-scenes:
"Lying In State" video: