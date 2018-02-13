MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shows Off New Ibanez KIKO200 Signature Model; Video

February 13, 2018

MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shows Off New Ibanez KIKO200 Signature Model; Video

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro shows off his Ibanez KIKO200 signature guitar in the new video below. Find out more about the model at Ibanez.com.

Megadeth recently released a new video for the Dystopia album track, "Lying In State". The band have now released behind-the-scenes footage, which can be seen below, along with the official video.

"Lying In State" behind-the-scenes:

"Lying In State" video:

