MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO To Release “Imminent Threat” Single Featuring MARTY FRIEDMAN

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro will release new single, “Imminent Threat”, on June 26. The second single from his upcoming solo album, Open Source, features a guest appearance from former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman. The single artwork was created by Gustavo Sazes.

Loureiro explains: "For the last five years, I've always been compared to Marty Friedman, and Marty Friedman is a great musician — not only a great guitar player but an amazing musician. And I'm a big fan of his solo work and Cacophony and, of course, other Megadeth years, and I had a chance to meet him two times and have great conversations about music and about life with him.

"I have some guest musicians, guest guitarists on my new album, and guess what? Marty Friedman is one of them.

"I'm so happy to have Marty Friedman. He did, of course, an amazing solo on one of my songs. So, thank you, Marty."

Loureiro recently released his new single, "EDM (e-Dependent Mind)". Learn the hardest phrase on the single in this new video:

"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)" is to be featured on Kiko's upcoming solo album, Open Source, out on July 10. The track is available on all streaming platforms, and a music video can be seen below.

Loureiro has unveiled the artwork for the upcoming Open Source album, stating, "I’m very proud to show you the incredible cover artwork of the album made by Gustavo Sazes. Thank you for your art, Gustavo.⁣⁣ How cool is that?!⁣"

A recent message from Kiko states: "By definition, 'open source' is related to softwares which the original source code is made freely available and may be redistributed and modified. It brings us a higher sense of community, enhances our creativity and creates new possibilities. So why not take this concept to our art, our music?

"How much richer a song could be if others had access to its source code? What if the song's original composition wasn't the final product? What if it was just the beginning? Something that could be constantly updated and evolve over time. And as well as a machine, we as humans are also minded to enhancements, being an open source ourselves, constantly moving and growing, through technology, science, spirituality… and art.

"This is the mindset which I bring now to my fifth solo album, that was named... guess what? OPEN SOURCE!

"My compositions and recordings are not the final objective of the album, but rather the start. I want you to have access to the way I created the album concept, to the songs and to how I played them. In addition, I will make the stems available for download. So you can remix, recreate and make new versions of it. And I can't wait to see what you're gonna create from that. I can expect different approaches and better versions than mine.

"To make all this possible, I'm doing a crowdfunding campaign and stretching goals to be able to create and share even more with you.

"Some of the perks are unique. Brings us closer, we can collaborate together and I'm very excited to have this possibility through this campaign. When you participate in this limited-time exclusive crowdfund, you officially become a partner of mine. And you’re helping to launch this album worldwide.

"And if you're not the composer kind, don't worry, the backing tracks will also be available. So weather you play an instrument or are a music producer, you can put your own spin on it."

"I’m looking forward to sharing this project with the world. Stay healthy and stay safe!"