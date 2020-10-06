MEGADETH - Halloween Merch Available

Just in time for Halloween... Megadeth have launched new merchandise, including the WOF Flight Suit ($95.00) and Vic Rattlehead Face Mask ($69.99).

The Megadeth 'WOF Flight Suit' is an exclusive piece complete with the Megadeth logo and signature patches throughout.

- Standard Unisex Fit

- Jumpsuit Style - Zipper Up Front

- Screenprint Design on Back

- Patches On Suit

Order here.

Trick or Treat Studios and Live Nation are proud to present the Official Megadeth Vic Rattlehead Mask! This mask is a beautiful version of the mascot of the American thrash metal band. Every detail of Vic is present in this incredible mask including his riveted-on visor eyes, clamped shut mouth and his closed metal cap ears to embody the phrase "See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil!"

Pre-order here.