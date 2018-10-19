MEGADETH Launches New Video Trailer For 2019 Megacruise

The inaugural Megacruise will be invading the West Coast in the fall of 2019. Join your cruise host, Megadeth, as you depart from Los Angeles, California on Sunday, October 13th, 2019, for five days and nights of heavy metal decadence and debauchery. Watch a new video trailer below:

Don’t miss your chance to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sail with amazing artists and experience kick-ass concerts, events and much more. While aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jewel, you will visit two cool ports; San Diego, California and Ensenada, Mexico. With two full days at sea this will be metal lover's dream come true with wall-to-wall music and activities with Megadeth and a few of their friends.

Bands currently confirmed to perform on the cruise include: Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, Corrosion Of Conformity, DevilDriver, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, and Metalachi, with more to be announced.

Visit Megacruise.com for all the details of this epic voyage.