MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE Issues Health Update - "My Doctors Are Feeling Very Positive Regarding My Progress"

Megadeth leader, Dave Mustaine, who was recently diagnosed with throat cancer, has issued an update regarding the progress of his medical treatment.

Says Mustaine: "I wanted to take a moment to give you all an update on the current status of my health. I'm almost through the last round of treatment and my doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress. I want to thank all of you for the support and well wishes these last few months. I can’t express enough gratitude as it has made this hard road easier knowing you are in my corner fighting with me!

"Over the next few weeks my condition will be evaluated, and I will keep you posted on my progress as we get closer to the sailing date of the first Megacruise! We can’t wait to see you, and I know all of the other wonderful artists feel the same way. Let's make this event one for the record books. Less than 30 days till we are Thrashing through the Pacific!

"See you all very soon." - Dave

Megadeth will join Five Finger Death Punch as special guest on their 2020 European Winter Tour, with supporting band Bad Wolves. The tour will visit 14 European countries starting on January 20 at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland and ending on February 20 at the Budapest Sportarena in Budapest, Hungary.

Check megadeth.com/tour for details.

Tour dates:

January

20 - Helsinki, FI - Hartwell Arena

22 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet

23 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum

24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

26 - Amsterdam, HL - AFAS Live

28 - Paris, FR - Zenith

30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena

31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

February

3 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling Halle

4 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

6 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

8 - Oberhausen, DE - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

9 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle

10 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

12 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar

14 - Prague, CZ - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, IT - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Sportarena