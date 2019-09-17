MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE Issues Health Update - "My Doctors Are Feeling Very Positive Regarding My Progress"
September 17, 2019, an hour ago
Megadeth leader, Dave Mustaine, who was recently diagnosed with throat cancer, has issued an update regarding the progress of his medical treatment.
Says Mustaine: "I wanted to take a moment to give you all an update on the current status of my health. I'm almost through the last round of treatment and my doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress. I want to thank all of you for the support and well wishes these last few months. I can’t express enough gratitude as it has made this hard road easier knowing you are in my corner fighting with me!
"Over the next few weeks my condition will be evaluated, and I will keep you posted on my progress as we get closer to the sailing date of the first Megacruise! We can’t wait to see you, and I know all of the other wonderful artists feel the same way. Let's make this event one for the record books. Less than 30 days till we are Thrashing through the Pacific!
"See you all very soon." - Dave
Megadeth will join Five Finger Death Punch as special guest on their 2020 European Winter Tour, with supporting band Bad Wolves. The tour will visit 14 European countries starting on January 20 at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland and ending on February 20 at the Budapest Sportarena in Budapest, Hungary.
Check megadeth.com/tour for details.
Tour dates:
January
20 - Helsinki, FI - Hartwell Arena
22 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet
23 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum
24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
26 - Amsterdam, HL - AFAS Live
28 - Paris, FR - Zenith
30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena
31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena
February
3 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling Halle
4 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle
6 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
8 - Oberhausen, DE - Koenig-Pilsener Arena
9 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle
10 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
12 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar
14 - Prague, CZ - Tipsport Arena
16 - Milan, IT - Alcatrazz
17 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
19 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle
20 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Sportarena