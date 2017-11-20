MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE Pens Lengthy Tribute To Late AC/DC Guitarist MALCOLM YOUNG - "A Good Riff You Can Play Over And Over Again, And Malcolm Wrote A Lot Of That Music"

AC/DC guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young died peacefully on Saturday, November 18th at age 64 after years of suffering with dementia.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has shared his thoughts and memories of Malcom with Rolling Stone, stating in part:

"Most people don't know AC/DC was Malcolm's band and that they weren't Australian; they were Scottish. Tidbits like that are part of what made them unique.

"I was in a band that did a bunch of AC/DC covers and doing those songs introduced me a totally different approach to playing, where you don't have billions of layers. It's all based on the riff. Prior to that, rock and roll was all strumming chords and not playing riffs. A riff is a cyclical melody, and if it isn't good, you'll know. A good riff you can play over and over again, and Malcolm wrote a lot of that music."

Read Mustaine's full tribute to Malcolm Young at RollingStone.com. Upon Malcolm's passing, AC/DC issued the following:

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary, he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

Young struggled with the onset of dementia for a period of time prior to being admitted to full-time nursing care in Sydney, Australia beginning in 2014.

Angus Young: "As his brother, it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever."