MEGADETH New Album Update - "We're Very Engaged In Working On The Record Right Now," Says DAVID ELLEFSON; Video

Megadeth bassist and co-founder, David Effelson, sat down with SiriusXM to talk about working on the band's forthcoming new record. Watch the video below:

In other Megadeth news, the band's new graphic novel, Death By Design, will be shipping at the end of July. In the new video below, Dave Mustaine offers an inside look at the making of the book.

Mustaine will be signing copies of the graphic novel at San Diego Comic-Con. The signing will take place Sunday, July 21, 2 - 4 PM at Heavy Metal Booth #1529 and only 400 copies of the book will be available. FYE will have exclusive signed copies at their pop up shop in the Horton Plaza.

Death By Design features stories written and illustrated by top talent from comics, film, television and music. The project, carefully curated by Dave Mustaine and Heavy Metal, is a powerful book that gives both insight and understanding into the universe of Megadeth and its harrowed mascot, Vic Rattlehead.

Megadeth, working in close collaboration with Heavy Metal, has collected an unprecedented pool of talent for Megadeth: Death By Design - making it any comic book or Megadeth fan’s dream. Brendan Small (creator of Metalocalypse) teams with Belen Ortega (Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) for Hangar 18. Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts And Where To find Them) writes an apocalyptic tale insanely drawn by Andy Belanger (Southern Cross) for Rattlehead. An A-list talent pool rounds out the roster featuring Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash), Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night), Brian Wood (DMZ), Justin Jordan & John Bivens (Spread), Leah Moore & John Reppion (Judge Dredd), Joe Keatingue (Popgun), Christine Larsen (Holy Diver), Frazier Irving (Annihilator) and more than 50 other talented creators.

Says Dave Mustaine: “I have always fantasized about Megadeth doing something this gloriously electrifying and gruesome. I hope everyone will enjoy the graphic novel as much as I enjoyed working with Heavy Metal to put it together for you.”

Jeff Krelitz, CEO of Heavy Metal said: “Since I was old enough to buy records, Megadeth has been one of my favorite bands, not only for the great storytelling in the music, but the world building imagery on the album covers. This opportunity to meld the two world together and tell stories inspired by their songs is a privilege that we are excited to present to the fans.”

The Megadeth: Death By Design 350-page graphic novel will be presented in a 12.25”x12.25” prestige “album” format and comes in 4 different collector’s editions:

* Leather bound slipcase edition with 4-clear vinyl set of Warheads On Foreheads and Death By Design graphic novel signed by Dave Mustaine. Pre-order this location.

* FYE Exclusive Leather bound slipcase edition with 4-clear vinyl set of Warheads On Foreheads and Death By Design graphic novel signed by Dave Mustaine. Will be available at FYE retail outlets.

* Leather bound slipcase edition with 4-clear vinyl set of Warheads On Foreheads and Death By Design graphic novel. Pre-order this location.

* Standard hardcover edition of Death By Design graphic novel. Pre-order this location.