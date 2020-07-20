MEGADETH - Official Jigsaw Puzzles Available In October

Zee Productions imprint, Rock Saws, will release a range of official Megadeth jigsaw puzzles on October 9.

A message from Rock Saws: "It’s a symphony of… puzzles? That’s right! We’ve got a brand new line of official 500 piece Megadeth puzzles for you. These high quality jigsaws feature the album art of legendary classics like, Peace Sells, But Who’s Buying?, Rust In Peace and of course, Countdown To Extinction!

"What better way to engage with the masterful artwork of one of thrash metals mythic Big 4 than with one of these jigsaws? Perfect for those still in quarantine, and a wonderful diversion for fans of all ages, these Megadeth jigsaw puzzles are guaranteed to get you ‘Sweating Bullets!’

"Drown in a tornado of pieces, buy your Megadeth jigsaw today!"

Order the puzzles here.