MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON Introduces X Series Signature 30th Anniversary Concert Bass CBX IV; Video

Megadeth’s David Ellefson sat down with Jackson to share the backstory and run down the specs of his all-new X Series Signature David Ellefson 30th Anniversary Concert™ Bass CBX IV model.

“To commemorate the 30th anniversary of our Megadeth album Rust In Peace and to celebrate my long-lasting relationship with Jackson, we decided to feature 4-string companion to the 5-string we released earlier this year,” explained Ellefson. “This bass truly represents the origin story of my relationship with Jackson guitars, tracing back to the late 1980s when the company built me my very first Quicksilver Concert Bass, just like this one!"

Watch the video below to learn more about its specs and hear it in action. Further details here.