MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON Reveals The First Song He Learned On Bass; Video

Ellefson, the eponymous solo band of Grammy-Winning Megadeth bassist and co-founder David Ellefson, recently signing to EARMusic (Europe) and Ward Records (Japan) for the release of their upcoming full-length covers release, No Cover, out worldwide on November 20 in conjunction with Ellefson’s revived Combat Records, who will release the album in North America via Amped.

The band also announced the October 9 digital release of their cover of the Cheap Trick classic “Auf Wiedersehen”, featuring guest appearances from Ministry’s Al Jourgensen, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante, and Crobot’s Brandon Yeagley, alongside bassist Ellefson, vocalist Thom Hazaert, and guitarist Andy Martongelli.

A video for “Auf Wiedersehen”, edited by Melody Myers, can be viewed below:

Produced by Ellefson and Hazaert, with additional production by guitarist Andy Martongelli and Matt LaPlant (Nonpoint, Skindred, Lil’ Jon), mixed by Alessio Garavello, and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More), No Cover includes Ellefson-ized versions of 19 classic tracks from Motörhead, W.A.S.P., Def Leppard, Cheap Trick, Queen, Judas Priest, Twisted Sister, Fastway, Fight, Dead Kennedys, and more.

Featuring cover art by Melody Myers (Ellefson, Altitudes and Attitude, Escape The Fate), an homage to the legendary Def Leppard debut On Through The Night, No Cover is the second release under the Ellefson banner, the follow-up to 2019’s Sleeping Giants, a double-disc compilation combining new tracks, with unreleased Ellefson solo, and F5 material

Ellefson, featuring Ellefson on bass, Vocalist Thom Hazaert, Guitarists Andy Martongelli and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Sons of Apollo, YES, Ex-Guns N’ Roses), and drummer Paolo Caridi, are joined on the album by a who’s who of legendary guests including Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister), Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Frank Hannon and Troy Lucketta (Tesla), Mark Slaughter, Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, ex-Watchtower, Evil United), Greg Handevidt (Kublai Khan, Ex-Megadeth), Chuck Behler (Ex-Megadeth), Gus G, John Aquilino (Icon), Doro Pesch, Dave McClain (Sacred Reich, Ex-Machine Head), Dave Alvin (White Trash), Todd Kerns (Slash & The Conspirators), Andrew Freeman (Last In Line), Jacob Bunton (Mick Mars), Al Jourgensen (Ministry), Russ Parrish (Fight), Dead By Wednesday, and more.

Tracklisting:

Disc One:

"Freewheel Burning" (Judas Priest) ft. Jason McMaster, Gus G, Andy James, Dave McCLain

"Tear It Loose" (Twisted Sister) ft. Eddie Ojeda, Dave McClain

"Love Me Like A Reptile" (Motorhead) ft. Doro Pesch, Greg Handevidt, Chuck Behler

"Holiday in Cambodia" (Dead Kennedys) ft. Charlie Benante, Bumblefoot

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol) ft. Paolo Caridi

"Wasted" (Def Leppard) ft. Frank Hannon, Jacob Bunton, Dave McClain

"Riff Raff" (AC/DC) ft. Jason McMaster (Lead Vocals), Dave Lombardo, Bumblefoot

"Nailed To The Gun" (Fight) ft. Andrew Freeman, Russ Parrish, Jimmy DeGrasso

"Not Fragile" (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) ft. John Aquilino, Paolo Caridi, Bumblefoot

"Auf Wiedersehen" (Cheap Trick) ft. Al Jourgensen, Brandon Yeagley, Charlie Benante

Disc Two:

"LOVE Machine" (W.A.S.P.) ft. Dirk Verbeuren, Dave Alvin, Bumblefoot

"Love Hurts" (Nazareth) ft. Brandon Yeagley, Chuck Behler, Tyson Leslie

"Eat The Rich" (Krokus) ft. Jason McMaster, Dave Sharpe and Opus of Dead By Wednesday

"Sheer Heart Attack" (Queen) ft. Bumblefoot, Doro Pesch, Charlie Benante

"Over The Mountain" (Ozzy Osbourne) ft. Andrew Freeman (Lead Vocals), Bumblefoot, Jimmy DeGrasso

"Sweet FA" (Sweet) ft. Todd Kerns (Lead Vocals), Bumblefoot, Shani Kimelman

"Beth" (KISS) ft. Tyson Leslie, Bumblefoot

"Say What You Will" (Fastway) ft. Mark Slaughter, Troy Lucketta

