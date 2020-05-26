MEGADETH To Start Recording New Album In Nashville Studio This June - "At The End Of The Day, It’s Just Good To Be In The Room And Feel Like A Band," Says DAVID ELLEFSON; Audio

Megadeth bassist, David Ellefson, recently appeared on Epic Footnote Productions’ podcast, There Goes My Hero. Ellefson explains why Megadeth insists on recording their new album in person as opposed to remotely, what inspired him to record a cover of Post Malone’s “Over Now” (as well as how the rapper responded to the cover), how his “School’s Out” learning initiative is helping employ musicians out of work because of COVID-19, and how meeting Cheap Trick as a teenager greatly influenced the way he interacts with fans today.

During the interview David shares how he’s staying busier than ever, working on solo music and fine-tuning new Megadeth songs, and reveals that Megadeth is aiming to start recording in Nashville in June.

Explaining that while he’s been forced to work on his solo music remotely, he would much prefer to work on the new Megadeth album in-person, saying: “We talked about it [recording the new album remotely], but we don’t want to make a Megadeth record like that. This record from the onset… Once we got into a room together last summer, at that point the Ozzy tour had gotten postponed [eventually cancelled], and we right away regrouped and went ‘Let’s get to Nashville and start working on this record. Let’s get in a room with four guys and Chris Rakestraw [who is co-producing the record with Dave Mustaine], and just be dudes in a room jamming!’

"I think the records that have resonated the best with fans are [the early records] that we recorded as a band - we wrote them in a band room together, the old school way… At the end of the day, it’s just good to be in the room and feel like a band. The thing I’ve found is when we’re jamming on a riff, and I’m looking over and Dave [Mustaine] has got his snarl on and I’m fucking headbanging… when you see that in the room, it’s like a confirmation that this is fucking great, that this is rad! And when we feel it in the room, that same feeling goes toward the stage and goes out to ten or fifteen hundred people we’re performing for.”

The summer leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year featuring Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames is being rescheduled for 2021.

An recent update from Megadeth reads: “As soon as the new dates are finalized, we’ll share the updated schedule and all tickets will be honored accordingly. If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit Livenation.com/refund for information on how and when you can claim your refund.”

No announcement has been made regarding the fall leg of the tour, but updates will be shared as the band’s receive it.