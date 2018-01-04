MEGADETH Update 2018 Tour Schedule; DAVID ELLEFSON's State Of The Union Address Streaming (Video)

Megadeth have updated their 2018 tour schedule. Currently confirmed dates are listed below, with ticket purchase links available here.

In a Facebook Live session on January 1st, bassist David Ellefson discussed the band's touring plans (see video below): "Megadeth tour dates are being announced for the summer. It looked like we were gonna have a lot of the year off and, of course, the phone rings and we go. So go to Megadeth.com. A lot of great stuff coming up across Europe... pretty much a good month and a half. We've got some things - I've seen some things as soon as late April. I know Cinco De Mayo in Mexico City for the Hell & Heaven fest is officially announced, and then we start in Europe... we start over there June 5th, I think it is, up in Oslo with Judas Priest. So it was fun to talk to Rob Halford about that here in town. You know, we've had so many great years together with Priest, so it's really cool to be back doing some shows with them. Maybe even a Scorpions show or two over there, I believe. So a lot of stuff down in Portugal and Spain and all over, so pretty much through mid-July, so we're over there for quite a bit of time."

Megadeth tour dates:

May

5 - Hell & Heaven Festival@ Curva 4 del Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - Mexico City, Mexico

June

5 - Firepower 2018 @ Spektrum - Oslo, Norway

6 - Kulturbolaget - Malmo, Sweden

10 - Firepower 2018 @ Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

12 - Firepower 2018 @ HM Arena - Pilsen, Czech Republic

13 - Firepower 2018 @ Spodek - Katowice, Poland

14 - Nova Rock Festival - Vienna, Austria

16 - Stone Free Festival @ The O2 - London, United Kingdom

18 - Rockhal Club - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

19 - Firepower 2018 @ Sick Arena, Messe Freiburg - Freiburg, Germany

20 - Zeltfestival - Mannheim, Germany

22 - Matapaloz Festival @ Leipziger Messe - Leipzig, Germany

23 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

24 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

26 - Firepower 2018 @ Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

July

7 - Barcelona Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

8 - Wizink Center - Madrid, Spain

10 - Estádio Municipal de Oeiras - Lisbon, Portugal

13 - Resurrection Fest - Viveiro, Spain