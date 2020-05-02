MEGADETH’s DAVID ELLEFSON Talks About Pandemic And Term “Megadeath” - “I’m Glad You Said It! I Wasn’t Going To Say It, But I Was Thinking The Same Thing”

Last week "Metal" Tim from BraveWords caught up with Megadeth bassist and EMP Label Group’s David Ellefson while he was at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. 330 people have died from COVID-19, which puts Arizona in the middle of the list of states for the most US coronavirus cases according to Live Science. And not to sound cold or heartless, but the name and term “megadeath” - which is actually defined as one million deaths caused by a nuclear explosion - takes on a different meaning today. The COVID-19 pandemic has far from those numbers, but when an iconic band name hints at the circumstances, it makes you ponder.

“I was thinking the same thing,” Ellefson tells BraveWords in an excerpt from the conversation that you will see next week. “I’m glad you said it! I wasn’t going to say it, but I was thinking that. Not to be glib about such an atrocity, but at the same time, nobody saw this coming. And of course now there’s guys like Bill Gates and other people, and you have to think some governments have thought about this, like this could happen one day. Yet, as much as anyone thought about it, it totally caught us off guard and we were certainly not prepared for it. It’s amazing that here we are with all these technological advances and biochemistry and everything that we have, and this just completely caught us off guard. But one thing that is for sure, the positive side of it, is that human beings are resilient and we have been since the beginning of time, or else we wouldn’t still be here as a species. On one level we have all of these advancements in technology like what you and me are doing right now - you’re in Canada and I’m in Arizona, and we’re talking over a couple of devices that are connecting us and I think if nothing else, it has probably forced everybody to stop. Go home, stay home, and get back in touch with things that are easy to avoid, ignore, or things that get away from us when we’re just constantly in motion and moving. I’m certainly the most guilty of it because I’m always in motion, moving somewhere around the planet. There’s a scripture that says ‘Be still and know that I am God’ and sometimes being still and alone with your own thoughts, in that meditative state, is one of the hardest things for us in this century to do, especially in the modern developed western world. We are constantly on the move, moving to the next thing. We’ve been taught that you are what you have, you are what you’ve achieved, there are all these ideas we’ve been raised on the last century or so, and while they’re great and they can be enjoyed, let’s face it they’ve certainly detracted us from some of the more important things that we are forced to be getting back in touch with right now.”

Ellefson also talks about how the pandemic and Dave Mustaine’s cancer battle has affected the new Megadeth album and upcoming tours, along with much more! Stay tuned next week!