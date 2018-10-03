MEGADETH’s Megacruise – Band Announcement To Take Place Next Tuesday

On Tuesday, October 9th at approximately 1 PM EST, the Megadeth Megacruise Facebook page will unveil the band-by-band announcement for their Starting Lineup Of Artists.

Explore the website at Megacruise.com that will include the Cruise Dates, Ship Details, Ports, What’s Included, Cabin Availability & Pricing, Current Band Roster, FAQs and more. Please note that you will not be able to book a cabin until the cruise on-sale date (details coming soon). The website will be fully operational on October 9th as well.

It is recommended for fans to begin plans now to prepare a cabin aboard the 2019 Megacruise, the Heaviest Metal Ship to ever sail the Pacific. If you don’t have a roommate, start talking to friends and family or go to the Find A Cabinmate Facebook Page and secure your traveling companion(s) before the booking frenzy begins once the Cruise On-Sale Date is announced.

Megadeth have pressed a limited edition version of their Rust In Peace album on translucent blue 180-gram vinyl, available only at The Sound Of Vinyl. Watch a Looking Back On Rust In Peace video from the band below.

There are only 3,000 units of the new pressing available worldwide. Pre-order here.

Rust In Peace tracklisting:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

"Hangar 18"

"Take No Prisoners"

"Five Magics"

"Poison Was The Cure"

"Lucretia"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"Dawn Patrol"

"Rust In Peace… Polaris"