Melbourne Fusion Metallers ALARUM Release "Sphere Of Influence" Lyric Video

Australian metallers Alarum have issued the lyric video for "Sphere Of Influence", the first single and title track from their new album, due out mid-year on the Dinner For Wolves label.

Beginning with a blast of pure fury, Sphere Of Influence quickly dives into a jazz breakdown before swerving into a mid-paced metal chug and a solo that evokes some of Norway’s finest symphonic black metal. Sphere Of Influence is a musical cacophony of intricate proportions and coming in at under three minutes, will leave you wondering what the hell just happened!

"'Sphere Of Influence' is a great representation of the album; genre swapping, solos, clean bits, aggression and frenzy tied together by a unity in the music,” says Alarum vocalist Mark Palfreyman.

Of the song's lyrical message Mark states: "We’re all on this sphere together, regardless of location, separation or unity. Positive and negative experiences, how we react and learn from them is as much a part of who we are as is where we are... past, present and future. There’s division, greed, control and those who want it all and give nothing. There’s the countless selfless who do all they can to help others. Be yourself, take responsibility for your actions and be your part of the influence that you want to give... or not. Ultimately, it’s the choices we make that define who are and how others around are affected."

One of the more adventurous progressive acts, Alarum effortlessly blend heavy metal with elements of rock, latin and fusion to create one of the greatest jazz-thrash-metal bands Australia has ever produced. Citing influences as diverse as: Death, Anthrax and Pantera, alongside Mr. Bungle, Rush and Frank Zappa, Alarum really are unique among their peers.

Mixed and co-produced by Neil Kernon (Nevermore, Cannibal Corpse, Nile), Sphere Of Influence will take the listener on a journey like never before.