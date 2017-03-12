MELIAH RAGE Welcome Back Singer Paul Souza

Long-running Boston-based power metallers Meliah Rage have announced that they’ve reunited with singer Paul Souza, the vocal powerhouse that can be heard on the their Barely Human (2004), The Deep And Dreamless Sleep (2006) and Dead To The World (2011) albums. The band are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s Warrior, with an expected release date later this year via Metal On Metal Records. The as-yet-untitled opus will feature nine new songs and is being produced by Pete Rutcho. It is the first record since leader/guitarist Anthony Nichols broke his wrist and it was uncertain if he’d play guitar again after three serious surgeries. Meliah Rage will be playing a handful of shows later this year through the US North East, the first live shows since 2010.





Paul Souza says about rejoining his former bandmates: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to making some loud music and doing some long overdue live dates with the band.”

Meliah Rage cover the Alice Cooper classic “Halo Of Flies”:

Check out the 2016 reissue of Barely Human at this location.