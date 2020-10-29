MELISSA WHITNEY To Publish New Book, Keep On Rollin’ - My Fan Club Years With KEVIN DUBROW And QUIET RIOT

"Did you bang your head to Quiet Riot's Metal Health," asks author Melissa Whitney? "I did, too."

"I discovered Quiet Riot in 1979 with the line up—Kevin DuBrow, Randy Rhoads, Rudy Sarzo, and Drew Forsyth on drums."

"After Randy and Rudy left the band to join Ozzy Osborne, I thought that was the end of the music and the great band Quiet Riot. Little did I know, it was just the beginning."

"Hi, I'm Missy Whitney, and I was running the Quiet Riot Squad Fan Club when the #1 Billboard charted album, Metal Health, came out in 1983. I've wanted to write about my unique experiences running the fan club and completed my book earlier this year. It includes photos from my scrapbook, some memorabilia, and even handwritten letters from Kevin."

"The book is a journey, starting from when I was 16. Shortly thereafter, I became a fan(tactic) promoter of Kevin's solo career, attending 105 gigs, up through Metal Health's release and beyond. I’ve selected my favorite band and fan accounts, plus, video shoot stories from “Bang Your Head” and “Cum On Feel The Noize”, and talk about the shock of Kevin's untimely death in 2007."

"Plus, much more... In my quest to find the perfect photo for the book’s cover, I met the iconic '80s rock photographer, Mark 'Weissguy' Weiss. He was curious about my project, and after a few phone conversations (I'm west coast, he’s east), Mark shared a bigger vision for my book."

"As it turns out, Mark was friends with Quiet Riot, and he suggested adding some of his incredible photos. And then Ron Sobol also came aboard, offering photos from his treasure trove from the Randy Rhoads years."

"With your pre-order, this book will be a collective gift in honor and memory of Kevin's 65th birthday. Plus, a portion of all book proceeds will be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Cure Foundation in memory of Frankie Banali."

"And in the spirit of the Quiet Riot Squad Fan Club, I’ve designed several packages with fan goodies like vinyl stickers, band photographs, t-shirts, and a limited-edition photo guitar pick commemorating Kevin's birthday."

"I look forward to sharing this journey with all you Quiet Riot fans. Now go and pick your perk package! All packages are on the right side of this page. Click each box to see what you get!"

Further details can be found on Facebook.

(Photo by Mark Weiss)