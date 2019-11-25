Melody Makers Documentary Feat. IAN ANDERSON, ERIC BURDON, Members Of YES, NAZARETH And More To Screen In Hollywood November 29; VOD, DVD Available In December

Cleopatra Entertainment will release the rock music magazine story Melody Makers: The Bible Of Rock 'N' Roll, in Hollywood, CA on November 29.

The directorial documentary debut feature from venerable and respected Canadian award-winning filmmaker, and Female Eye Film Festival founder/director Leslie Ann Coles, the immensely entertaining and insightful documentary Melody Makers will screen at the Arena CineLounge from November 29 to December 5, with a special Q&A with Director Leslie Ann Coles, on Monday, December 2 at 6:30 PM. In addition, Cleopatra will release the film to VOD Platforms coinciding with a home entertainment DVD version on December 17.

Melody Makers is not just another music doc. It chronicles the birth of music journalism and the world’s oldest and longest standing seminal music magazine; Melody Maker. Through a series of interviews from artists (Ian Anderson/Jethro Tull, Eric Burdon/The Animals, Alan White, Steve Howe and Chris Squire/YES, among others) and journalists of the time, the film tells the true story of the rise and fall of the world’s most influential music publication and uncovers an era of tremendous creative freedom.

At the heart of the story is Barrie Wentzell, Chief Contributing Photographer of Melody Maker Magazine (1965-1975) and his iconic photographic archive of legendary musicians during the birth of the rock 'n roll era, who along with his journalist colleagues gained unprecedented access to bands and musicians that would go on to become the legends of rock n' roll. Wentzell's photos are the touchstone of this documentary as the photographer and others recount the many untold stories from behind the pictures. Barrie recalls a Peter Townshend telling him about an idea he had for a rock opera when Tommy was a concept. Melody Maker journalist, Chris Charlesworth recalls when the magazine tried to expand into the US market without paying off the mobsters who controlled magazine distribution in key cities such as New York, and PR Keith Altham shares an anecdotal story about a publicity stunt gone awry involving the notorious drummer, Keith Moon and a hovercraft.

Beyond the visual stories told, Melody Maker includes interviews Eric Burdon (The Animals), Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), YES (Steve Howe, Chris Squire, Alan White), Dave Cousins (The Strawbs), Judy Dyble (Fairport Convention), Nazareth (Pete Agnew & Dan Mccafferty) and Seve Abbott (UK Decay); journalists Chris Welch, Chris Charlesworth, Allan Jones (Senior Editor Uncut Magazine); Alan Lewis; and other notable subjects Peter Whitehead (Filmmaker Charlie My Darling), Roger Dean (Artist), Jeff Dexter (DJ/ Promoter), Keith Altham (PR For The Rolling Stones, The Who) And Glen Colson (Stiff Records) to name a few.

Melody Makers will see a limited theatrical release on November 29 at the Arena CineLounge Sunset, 6464 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood CA, followed by the Apple iBook on the same day and the DVD release on December 17.