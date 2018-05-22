Members Of ADLER'S APPETITE And STEEL PANTHER Perform GUNS N' ROSES Classics At Brisbane Show; Video Available

On May 20th, former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler and Steel Panther members Satchel (guitars) and Michael Starr (vocals) performed the GNR hits "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Mr. Brownstone" at Eaton's Hill Hotel & Function Centre in Brisbane, Australia. Adler's Appetite members Constantine Maroulis (vocals) and Sean McNabb (bass) also took part. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Adler is featured in a new interview with Lucas H. Gordon. Adler reveals that he's been sober for over four years and hasn't touched drugs since 2008, he comments on what fame means to him, and outlines his daily regimen to stay healthy and happy.

Steven Adler is in the midst of an Australian tour, confirmed dates can be found in the official poster: