Members Of ADRENALINE MOB, WHITESNAKE, SAVATAGE And SOTO Pay Tribute To DAVID Z. With Performance Of DOOBIE BROTHERS Classic "Listen To The Music" (Video)

The David Z Foundation presented its Third Annual fundraising campaign with a star-studded online line-up live on the David Z Foundation Facebook page on Tuesday, July 14th.

The event featured some of rock music’s biggest names including guest appearances and performances by Dee Snider, Mikkey Dee, Mike Portnoy, Rikki Rockett, Jeff Scott Soto, Don Dokken, Joel Hoekstra, Chris Caffery, Tiffany, Eddie Trunk, Charlie Benante, Richie Kotzen, John Moyer, Russell Allen, Alex Skolnick, Chuck Wright, James LoMenzo, Dug Pinnick, Ra Diaz, Carla Harvey, Chris Jericho, Sean McNabb, Ira Black, Eric Martin, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Bret Michaels, Nuno Bettencourt, Bruce Kulick and many more.

David Zablidowsky, better known as David Z, tragically died in a roadside accident in 2017 while on tour with Adrenaline Mob.

In the video below, members of Adrenaline Mob, Whitesnake, Savatage and Soto pay tribute to David with a lockdown cover of the Doobie Brothers classic "Listen To The Music". It starts out (and ends) with Dave and Russell Allen and the rest of Adrenaline Mob jamming to the song on their tour bus a few days before the crash, then segues into the new recording featuring the following artists:

Tony Dickinson - bass / guitar / mixing / editing

Joel Hoekstra - guitar

Christopher Caffery - guitar

Jeff Plate - drums

Russell Allen - vocals

Dustin Brayley - vocals

Caleb Johnson - vocals

Robin Borneman - vocals

Zak Stevens - vocals

Tony Dickinson: "I really had a blast with these guys putting it together, and there couldn't have been a better reason to do it. 'Listen To The Music' is one of those songs you listen to once and it makes you feel like you can conquer the world. Just like the way that Dave made other people feel. Big credit to Dustin Brayley for the song choice and organizing the project. Stick around at the end for a bonus message from yours truly about the Dave Z Foundation. Spread the word. Spread the love!"

About the David Z Foundation:

The David Z Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises money for music education in memory of David Zablidowsky.

"Our mission is to provide young aspiring musicians the proper tools needed to succeed in the industry on a professional and sustainable level. To help accomplish this, we have created the David Z Modern Musician program: an original music curriculum composed of three parts: individual instruction (The Lessons), group performance (The Band) and an industry/business class (The Workshop). The program runs for a full school year and ends with a live performance showcase. The money we raise goes towards maintaining the program year round and offering scholarships to students to off set the cost of tuition. So far we have run the program two years in a row at the Brooklyn College prep Center which focuses on students ages 3-18. The goal this year is to start a DZMM program in LA as well and have them running on both coasts."