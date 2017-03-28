Members Of CRIMSON SHADOWS, VESPERIA And More To Perform At The Rab Bash 2017 Honouring 5th Anniversary Of The Passing Of ROB CRANNY

Zombitrol Productions Presents The Rab Bash 2017, a charity memorial concert honouring the fifth anniversary of the passing of Rob Cranny (aka Balfabar Nosugref of the comedy-metal band Detsorgsekalf).

As a tribute to Rob's love of animals, all proceeds will go to the North Toronto Cat Rescue who are in danger of losing their building in June to a property developer. There will also be several giveaways throughout the evening.

The night will feature three all-star cover sets of Rob’s favourites with members of Crimson Shadows, Vesperia, Profaner, Brütal Wülfsex, Will Of The Ancients, Hallows Die, Operus, and more. The event will be hosted by The Governor.

The Rab Bash 2017 will take place at Coalition (282 Augusta Ave, Toronto) on Friday, April 21st. The event starts at 9 PM. Admission is $10 and you must be 19+ to attend. Check out a Facebook event page at this location.

