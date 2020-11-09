Members Of KISS, ANTHRAX, BLACK SABBATH And More Pay Tribute To Late Jeopardy! Host ALEX TREBEK - "Thank You For Making Knowledge Approachable, Accessible And Fun For So Many," Says PAUL STANLEY

Alex Trebek, the legendary host of Jeopardy!, passed away on Sunday (November 8, 2020) following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

A number of rock stars took to social media to pay tribute to Trebek, with KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley saying, "RIP Alex Trebek. Thank you for making knowledge approachable, accessible and fun for so many. I can’t imagine you gone." Stanley's bandmate Gene Simmons wrote, "Alex Trebek, Rest In Peace. A wonderful, kind soul. You will be missed 😞."

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler took to Twitter with the following: "Sad to hear of Alex Trebek passing. I watched Jeopardy (an institution in our house) nearly every night & learned such a lot. I did, however, know the answer when the answer was me. 7 pm will never be the same #RIPAlexTrebek."

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian paid tribute, saying, "Thrilling moment to be mentioned on Jeopardy. Alex Trebek was always a class act. Rest in peace sir. @jeopardy Thanks @charbenante for posting." (Charlie's tribute post can be seen below).

See these tributes and more, below.

