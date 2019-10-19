Members Of MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, ANTHRAX And More Perform At Megacruise All-Star KISS Jam (Video)

The inaugural Megacruise, hosted by metal pioneers Megadeth, departed out of Los Angeles aboard the Norwegian Jewel on October 13. The ultimate heavy metal full ship charter music experience at sea returned on October 18th.

Video of the All-Star KISS Jam featuring members of Megadeth, Anthrax, Death Angel, Testament, Queensryche, Butcher Babies, and Doro can be viewed below.

Check out fan-filmed footage of Testament performing aboard Megacruise, below: