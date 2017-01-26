Members Of POISON, DEF LEPPARD, AEROSMITH Honor Late Manager HOWARD KAUFMAN

On January 25th at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles, California, Poison's Bret Michaels, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Rick Savage, as well as Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, were among those paying their respects at a reception for veteran music manager Howard Kaufman, who died unexpectedly at the age of 79 in the early morning hours of January 19th, reports Shirley Halperin of Billboard. Further details can be found here.

Last week Bret Michaels posted the following message on his Facebook page: "I have just landed & heard the devastating & extremely sad news that Howard Kaufman has passed away. Howard was a great friend to me & a wonderful manager. My prayers, love & condolences go out to his family, the HK family, his friends & the countless others that he touched throughout his life. He will be greatly missed."