Members Of QUEEN, ARCH ENEMY, EVANESCENCE, TESTAMENT, STEELHEART And More Team Up For "We Are The Champions" Collaboration (Video)

The clip below is Jason McNamara's collaboration cover of Queen's "We Are The Champions" and “Thank You" to all of the people around the world who are trying to put an end to COVID-19. It features the following artists:

Singers (in order of appearance):

Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

Jen Majura (Evanescence)

Paulie Z

Miljenko Matijevic (Steelheart)

Alex Skolnick (Testament) - backing vocals

Arejay Hale (Halestorm) - backing vocals

Musicians:

Guitar: Brian May of Queen

Lead Guitar: Alex Skolnick

Drums 1st verse & 1st chorus: Virgil Donati

Drums 2nd verse to the end: Marco Minnemann

Bass 1st verse & 1st chorus: James Lomenzo

Bass solo in the middle & 2nd verse: Tony Franklin

Bass last double chorus: Stu Hamm

Piano: Ed Roth:

Guitar: Dave Amato