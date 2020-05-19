Members Of QUEEN, ARCH ENEMY, EVANESCENCE, TESTAMENT, STEELHEART And More Team Up For "We Are The Champions" Collaboration (Video)

May 19, 2020, an hour ago

news queen arch enemy testament halestorm steelheart hard rock heavy metal

The clip below is Jason McNamara's collaboration cover of Queen's "We Are The Champions" and “Thank You" to all of the people around the world who are trying to put an end to COVID-19. It features the following artists:

Singers (in order of appearance):

Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)
Jen Majura (Evanescence)
Paulie Z
Miljenko Matijevic (Steelheart)
Alex Skolnick (Testament) - backing vocals 
Arejay Hale (Halestorm) - backing vocals 

Musicians:

Guitar: Brian May of Queen  
Lead Guitar: Alex Skolnick
Drums 1st verse & 1st chorus: Virgil Donati 
Drums 2nd verse to the end: Marco Minnemann 
Bass 1st verse & 1st chorus: James Lomenzo 
Bass solo in the middle & 2nd verse: Tony Franklin 
Bass last double chorus: Stu Hamm
Piano: Ed Roth:
Guitar: Dave Amato



