Members Of STEEL PANTHER, U.D.O., JADED HEART, BONFIRE Cover VAN HALEN's "Unchained"; Video

"A couple of weeks ago, we started to record 'Unchained' by Van Halen," says rhythm guitarist Dee Dammers (U.D.O.. Dirkschneider). "It is with deep sadness that we heard about the passing away of Edward Lodewijk 'Eddie' Van Halen on the 6th of October 2020. Our condolences go out to the family."

Eddie Van Halen died at age 65 following a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

The complete lineup for this all-star rendition of Van Halen's "Unchained" features:

Satchel (Steel Panther) - lead guitar

Dee Dammers (U.D.O., Dirkschneider) - rhythm guitar

Michael "Mülli" Müller (Jaded Heart) - bass

André Hilgers (Bonfire) - drums

Matt Jones (The Treatment) - vocals

Patrick Sühl (Victor Smolski's Almanac) - backing vocals

Sven Dirkschneider (U.D.O., Dirkschneider) - backing vocals

The track above, featuring Satchel, Dee Dammers, and others was mixed and mastered by Manuel Cohnen at Parabol Audio.

"Unchained" originally appeared on Van Halen's fourth studio album, Fair Warning, released in 1981 on Warner Bros. Records. See the official music video below.