Members Of STEEL PANTHER, U.D.O., JADED HEART, BONFIRE Cover VAN HALEN's "Unchained"; Video
October 11, 2020, 8 minutes ago
"A couple of weeks ago, we started to record 'Unchained' by Van Halen," says rhythm guitarist Dee Dammers (U.D.O.. Dirkschneider). "It is with deep sadness that we heard about the passing away of Edward Lodewijk 'Eddie' Van Halen on the 6th of October 2020. Our condolences go out to the family."
Eddie Van Halen died at age 65 following a lengthy battle with throat cancer.
The complete lineup for this all-star rendition of Van Halen's "Unchained" features:
Satchel (Steel Panther) - lead guitar
Dee Dammers (U.D.O., Dirkschneider) - rhythm guitar
Michael "Mülli" Müller (Jaded Heart) - bass
André Hilgers (Bonfire) - drums
Matt Jones (The Treatment) - vocals
Patrick Sühl (Victor Smolski's Almanac) - backing vocals
Sven Dirkschneider (U.D.O., Dirkschneider) - backing vocals
The track above, featuring Satchel, Dee Dammers, and others was mixed and mastered by Manuel Cohnen at Parabol Audio.
"Unchained" originally appeared on Van Halen's fourth studio album, Fair Warning, released in 1981 on Warner Bros. Records. See the official music video below.